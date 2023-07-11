When Gionni McBride attended the Kansas football camp, he walked away learning a lot of good tips from the coaching staff and players.

And he also earned his first scholarship offer.

“There was a little bit of everything going through my mind when I got the offer,” he said. “I knew the hard work was starting to pay off. I was starting to get a relationship with the coaches and some of the players there. It was just a lot going through my mind.”

McBride impressed Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson. One of strengths is his 6-foot-3 size.

“He said I had length that a lot of corners don't have,” McBride said. “He said he likes how I press, and stuff like. He said he can work with me in the future.”