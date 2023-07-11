Gionni McBride talks about camp experience and offer from Kansas
When Gionni McBride attended the Kansas football camp, he walked away learning a lot of good tips from the coaching staff and players.
And he also earned his first scholarship offer.
“There was a little bit of everything going through my mind when I got the offer,” he said. “I knew the hard work was starting to pay off. I was starting to get a relationship with the coaches and some of the players there. It was just a lot going through my mind.”
McBride impressed Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson. One of strengths is his 6-foot-3 size.
“He said I had length that a lot of corners don't have,” McBride said. “He said he likes how I press, and stuff like. He said he can work with me in the future.”
McBride learned a lot working with Peterson in the three-hour camp. He also picked up on new information from some of current Kansas players.
“The camp was amazing,” he said. “Not only did they recruit me, but they taught me little things and quirks to my game, like how to use my length and stuff. The players, like Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson were giving me tips throughout the whole camp. I loved the energy, and I had a great time.”
Getting the chance to work on fundamentals with Peterson was beneficial. But the extra attention he got from working with Bryant and Dotson gave him extra knowledge of learning his position.
“I was really hoping that they would be there just to gain some teaching of little things,” he said. “It felt great because I know that those guys are great players. And just being able to learn from them, people that kind of have the same body type I have. They taught me some things that I've already put to work in my high school scrimmages, and it's really been working out well.”
McBride plays for North Kansas City, a program that has turned out college prospects in recent years. In the spring he plays 7-on-7 for Epic7Midwest. The 2025 prospect is already getting a lot of attention from college recruiters.
He said Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska and Iowa State are the main schools showing early interest. He plans to camp at Kansas State and Tulsa at the end of July.