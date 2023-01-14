Freshman guard Gradey Dick played a more characteristic role in No. 2 Kansas’ 62-60 win over No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Playing before dozens of former KU coaches, players and alumni, the Jayhawks narrowly preserved its undefeated start to the Big 12 schedule. Dick led Kansas (17-1, 5-0 Big 12) with 21 points and finished the night 5 of 9 from three-point land – leading the floor in the 3FG column. The Wichita, Kansas, native chipped in two assists and two steals against the Cyclones. The win over Iowa State marks the fifth game this season where the Jayhawks have won by a margin of four points or less. During postgame, Dick said the dogfight matchups are the ones this KU team looks forward to the most. “That’s what the great thing about the Big 12 is – no single team is an easy win,” Dick said. “When it comes down to it, we have to have guys step up. It was even more sweet when you kind of have little distractions around with the reunion, but when we can pull out a good win like that and go celebrate that, it just makes everything.”

Scoring nine points in the first half, Dick had already topped his eight total point(s) contributed on Tuesday vs. Oklahoma. Multiple of Dick’s three-point baskets fell at prime timing for the Jayhawks, including one tying the game 44-44 with 11:54 to go in the second half and another to reclaim the lead for KU, 52-50, with 6:42 left to play. Self said Dick got off to a slow start but felt Dick played much more confident basketball after knocking down his first 3 of the game – completing a 12-0 run with 14:28 left in the first half – and continued to be the Jayhawks’ go-to man behind the arc. Asked about his mother – a former Iowa State basketball player – during postgame, Dick said the days leading up to the Jayhawks-Cyclones matchup drew some fun at home. Dick’s mother, Camren, even competed professionally in Japan. “It was a bunch of memes going back and forth with our family members,” Dick said. “It’s not as big as you’d think. It was way back then. She has all that stuff in the house so whenever I get back there I kinda walk around and shed it off. It was a good one to kind of rub in her face.”

Dajuan Harris takes on new job