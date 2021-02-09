JayhawkSlant - Gradey Dick focusing on eight finalists

“I had a lot of time to think about it due to quarantine and I didn’t really want to be bothered as much, so I thought cutting my list would help.”

Gradey Dick , the No. 33 in the 2022 Rivals150 update and No. 8 small forward in his class, made some news when he narrowed down his list down to eight back in December. He took time to talk to Rivals about those schools recently.

Alabama: “I like their play style in transition. How they have freedom offensively. I talk with coach (Bryan) Hodgson.”

Kansas: “I like how they are using their guard this year. Their wings are used nicely in the offense. I talk there with coach (Bill) Self, coach (Norm) Roberts, the whole staff really.”

Baylor: “I like how they get their wings open. I also like how they take pride in their defense. I talk with coach (Scott) Drew, coach (John) Jakus, the whole staff.”

Illinois: “Their play in transition catches my eye. I also like their screens to get their wings shots. I talk with coach (Stephen) Gentry.”

Oklahoma State: “I like how they use Cade (Cunningham). I like their speed up and down the floor. I talk with coach (Erik) Pastrana.”

Texas Tech: “I like their defense into transition. I like the way they speed teams up. I talk with coach (Chris) Beard.”

Purdue: “I like how they take care of the ball. They take pride defensively. I talk with coach (Matt) Painter.”

Florida: “I like the freedom they give their players offensively and I like how they play in transition. I talk with coach (Mike) White.”