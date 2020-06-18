JayhawkSlant - Gradey Dick keeping busy during open contact period

Gradey Dick keeping busy during open contact period
Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., has quietly emerged as one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2022 class. Currently...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news