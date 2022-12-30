On Saturday afternoon, Gradey Dick will appear in his first Big 12 game when No. 4 Kansas squares off against Oklahoma State. 12 games into his freshman season, Dick, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound guard from Wichita, Kan., is averaging 15.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Offensively, he’s connected on 48.5 percent of his field goals, 48.6 percent of his shots from behind the arc, and 79.2 percent of his free throws.

Dick, while addressing the media on Friday afternoon, was asked about the much-needed break during Christmas before previewing Saturday's Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State.

“Yes, being home was great,” said Dick on Friday afternoon. “I mean, we all needed it. It was just time to refresh and get back to our families. It was super important because it's Christmastime, so of course, it was important.”

Before leaving town for a short break, Dick and the Jayhawks ended non-conference play with a fifth-straight double-digit victory. On December 22, No. 4 Kansas defeated Harvard, 68-54, in the final game (play Kentucky on January 28 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge) before Big 12 play begins against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Against Harvard, four players, Jalen Wilson (21), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (14), Gradey Dick (11), and KJ Adams, Jr. (10) scored in double-figures for Kansas.

Winners of 31 straight conference openers, Bill Self’s squad will look to extend that streak against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

“This game coming up is extremely important, because it’s the first game of conference play,” said Dick. “We realize what’s at stake, which is the history of 30 plus (conference opening wins) I just heard that we have of the first game of conference play.

“Just kind of keeping that going and playing the way we play,” he added.

If Kansas hopes to achieve one of its goals heading into the season, which is ending the season as Big 12 champs, they’ll need to take care of business at home against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Heading into the conference opener, does Self like where his team stands?

“I don’t know that we’re there, where I’d like for us to be at all, but I do think we’ve gotten a lot better since the season started,” said Self. “Certainly, in the month of December, I think we’ve gotten better. I hope that the layoff didn’t set us back a little bit, but I like where we’re at as of December 30.

“But where we’re at as of December 30 isn’t good enough to finish in the top half of the league,” he added. “We’ve got to get a lot better in a lot of areas.”

The first opportunity to get better will take place against Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys enter the game with an overall record of 8-4, including 2-1 in true road games.

The Kansas-Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with KU holding a 121-60 all-time advantage. KU has won three straight and eight of the last nine versus OSU.

“Obviously, they are probably, them and Tennessee, the two best defensive teams we’ve played against this year,” said Self. “I think Kempom has them sixth nationally, I think, in defensive efficiency, or something like that. They have shot blockers that we haven’t really gone against this year, with the exception of one guy (Trayce Jackson-Davis).

“(Moussa) Cisse has a chance to do something that only a couple of big men have done in the last three or four decades as far as points, rebounds, and blocked shots, if I’m not mistaken,” he added. “(Kalib) Boone is a much better defender and shot blocker. And they pressure. They are quick, so they are very good defensively and sprinkle in some zone. We’re gonna have to be ready for that, and then we’ve got to defend two big guys. We haven’t had to do that much this year.”

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its first conference road contest of the 2022-23 season at Texas Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Tip from United Supermarkets Arena will be at 8 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 41-7, including a 31-7 record in Big 12 regular-season contests. KU is 12-4 in United Supermarkets Arena but the series is 2-2 in the last four meetings in the venue.