News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 09:00:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gradey Dick named Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Gradey Dick is the Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Gradey Dick is the Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

On Thursday afternoon, Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound shooting guard from Collegiate High School in Wichita, Kan., was named the Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.Dick, the N...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}