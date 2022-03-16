Gradey DIck named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Gradey Dick of Sunrise Christian Academy is the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Dick is the second Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Sunrise Christian Academy.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Dick as Kansas’ best high school boys basketball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in March, Dick joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Jayson Tatum (2015-16, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.), Karl-Anthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Jabari Parker (2011-12, Simeon Career Academy, Ill.) and Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.).

The state’s 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year at Wichita Collegiate School, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound senior guard had led the Buffaloes to a 25-1 record and a berth in the Geico Nationals Tournament at the time of his selection. Dick averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game through 26 games. A McDonald’s AllAmerican Game selection, Dick was one of five finalists for the Naismith award. He will represent the United States at the Nike Hoop Summit in April, and he was a member of the gold-medal winning Under-18 U.S. team at the 3- on-3 World Cup last summer.

A member of the Young Life Christian ministry, Dick has volunteered locally at a food pantry and a shelter for the homeless in addition to serving as a middle school math tutor twice a week for the past two years. He has also donated his time to the Special Olympics, Sunrise Christian Academy Basketball Camps, the Buddy Hield Basketball Camp and as a guest speaker/guest coach for younger students at school during his lunch period. “Gradey Dick is a lights-out shooter,” said Paul Biancardi of ESPN Basketball. “He’s also upped his overall game beyond the stats. On and off the court, Dick hasn’t had a misstep all season.”

Dick has maintained a weighted 3.66 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball on scholarship at Kansas University this fall.

Two-time winner Dick joins recent Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Players of the Year Kennedy Chandler (2020- 21, Sunrise Christian Academy), Christian Braun (2018-19, Blue Valley Northwest High School), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (2017-18, Bishop Miege High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

