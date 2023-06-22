For Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound guard from Wichita, Kan., his dream of playing in the NBA is now a reality. On Thursday night, Dick was selected with the No. 13 overall pick by the Toronto Raptors.

Shortly after being selected, Dick was interviewed on ESPN, alongside his parents, Bart and Carmen.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Dick when asked about being picked No. 13 overall by the Toronto Raptors. “Being at Kansas was a dream for me, too. I think the best thing about it, all the players, like you said, that go through there, and they do come back too, with the alumni stuff.

“The advice they’re already giving me and Coach (Bill) Self, a Hall-of-Fame coach,” he added. “It was just the perfect place for me to be at and get me prepared for this.”

Dick, during his freshman season, averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. In 36 games, he shot 44.2 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from behind the arc, and 85.4 percent from the free-throw line.

In starting all 36 games, Dick scored a career-high 26 points against Oklahoma State back on February 14. He set a career-high in three-point makes with six against NC State on November 23.

Dick scored in double-figures 24 times this past season and scored 20 or more points seven times.

Dick was a two-time Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, earning the honor at Wichita Collegiate in 2019-20 and at Sunrise Christian Academy in 2021-22. During his senior year at Sunrise Christian Academy, he averaged 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Dick, during that same season, shot 51.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from three-point range.

As a junior in 2020-21, Dick helped lead Sunrise Christian to a second-place finish at Geico High School National Championship. As a sophomore in 2019-20, he averaged 20.4 points., 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game in leading Wichita Collegiate to a 21-3 record.