Gradey Dick tabbed Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year

Recently, Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., was named the Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second time in his high school career.

Dick, the No. 24 ranked player in the 2022 class, was named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.

A McDonald’s All-American and Nike Hoops Summit participate, Dick, at the time he was selected Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year, was averaging 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game through 26 games.

Dick, on Tuesday afternoon, talked about being named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year and explained how he found out about being tabbed the winner.

“As I went on with the season and kind of just started seeing how my play was going, it was definitely a goal I started seeing myself getting closer to, eventually getting,” said Gradey Dick when asked if winning the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year was a goal this season. “Yeah, so I just found out a little bit ago. We had a little luncheon thing. That's what they called it with Sunrise and was kind of like the boosters and the faculty here.

“And then they said they were going to have a special guest talking on the big overboard,” he added. “And Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) came up and kind of surprised us all because we were as a team in a group and then he announced it and it was huge. And everyone came in with the trophy and everything. So, it was something I'll never forget.”

What a magical season it has been for Dick, a five-star prospect. Currently, Sunrise Christian Academy (26-1) is the No. 1 ranked team in high school basketball. After participating in the McDonald’s All-American game, Dick will leave for the GEICO Nationals. A year ago, Dick and his teammates finished second at the prestigious event, so he’s got one more opportunity to lead Sunrise Christian Academy to a first-place finish.

After accepting his Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award on Tuesday, Dick was asked if there is anything that he hopes that getting this award can do for him moving forward as he prepares for Kansas?

“I hope that it continues to just get my name out there to different people, different scouts,” said Dick. “I don't really try to think too much about the future and just kind of just keeping a consistent daily schedule with my workouts and everything. And I try to control things that I can control.”

Dick, throughout his recruitment, received serious interest from the likes of Kansas, Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Creighton, Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdie, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Wichita State, Xavier, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, SMU, TCU, Wisconsin, and others.

However, it became very clear early on in his recruitment that Kansas would be extremely difficult to beat. Ultimately, Dick committed to Kansas on March 3, 2021, and signed a National Letter of Intent with Self and the Jayhawks during the early signing period.



