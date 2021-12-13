Grant Glasgow was a fast learner, headed to KU

“K-State was really interested,” he said. “They were about to offer me after they went bowling. And then, I had a scholarship offer from Southeast Missouri, which is a D1 school. And then Central Michigan, Northern Arizona, and I had a couple D2 looks.”

In just seven months he elevated to one of the top place-kickers in the region and started to hear from college coaches.

“Yeah, I started kicking seven months ago,” he said. “I didn't kick before that. I was a soccer player. I had three offers to play soccer at the next level, and I was literally about to commit to play soccer.”

The Lawrence High kicker, who committed to Kansas, did not start learning how to kick a football until last summer going into his senior year.

But it was the Jayhawks who were recruiting him the longest and that was one of the reasons he decided to commit.

“KU has been with me since day one, since I've started kicking,” Glasgow said. “That was seven months ago. So, loyalty's a really big thing for me. Once KU gave me the offer, I was hooked and just ready to commit. It was just the trust and loyalty that KU has always instilled in me, and I've always loved that.”

Last year Glasgow watched his former teammates Devin Neal and Cole Mondi sign with the Jayhawks and having the hometown feel also played a factor.

“Like you see with Devin Neal and Cole Mondi, especially Devin, he's had a very successful career at KU so far,” Glasgow said. “And I just think that's super inspiring that a hometown player is giving back to his community. And then lastly, I just think you can definitely tell there's a different culture at KU and it's definitely something I want to be a part of.”

Last week Glasgow spent the day at KU talking with the coaches before he committed. He said he talked mostly with Luke Roth, a special teams analyst because all of the coaches were on the road.

“I learned more about the university, about where they've come from and just where they're going to be heading in the next couple years,” Glasgow said. “I just learned about everything about KU, honestly. Just about what it takes to turn around a winning program and everything they do on a daily basis.

“I also learned about like the academics and the nutrition plans, which was super cool. They just treat you like family.”

Glasgow can improve a lot over time because he is just scratching the surface. He is still learning the small details and the potential he showed in one season is what caught the attention of college recruiters.

“I feel like I haven't even reached my potential yet,” he said. “I haven't reached my peak. I feel like every kicker has their peak that they hit, but I haven't hit my peak yet. I think this is just something that is along in the journey of committing to my hometown school and just keep working at it. Like I've done since I started.”