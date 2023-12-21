The Jayhawks recruiting class appeared set and locked in earlier in the week. But there is always the chance a surprise can happen on signing day. That surprise was Greydon Grimes, who announced his commitment to Kansas on the morning of signing day. When Lance Leipold was asked how they signed Grimes late in the process, he gave a classic response. “Well, we had an in with his father,” Leipold said. “And he had an in with the mother.” Grimes is the son of Jeff Grimes, who was hired to be the new offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. It was a natural fit for Grimes to follow his father to Lawrence, but the decision came down to Greydon, who was committed to Baylor. Last weekend he took an official visit to Lawrence to see the campus and get a closer look at the program. Leading up to the visit he had an in-home visit with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos. “It was really cool,” Grimes said about the visit. “I'm really glad I got to get up there and just meet the whole staff in person. I met Coach Panagos because he came for a home visit. But it was just really cool to see the whole campus and meet the coaches in person and talk to Coach Leipold. I was really impressed by how pretty the campus was because I didn't know what to expect, but it was a cool campus.”

Grimes made the switch to Kansas after his official visit last weekend

On signing day Jeff was in Lawrence 600 miles away as Greydon made it official with Kansas. “I'm so excited about my kid,” Jeff said. “It's a special moment. I missed being there with him, but my wife is sitting there at signing day, and she facetimes me and lets me watch the whole thing. And then I talked to him afterwards and got a tear in my eye because I think about what I was expressing to him is to enjoy this day and enjoy this moment. He's a great kid, and I'm really happy that he's chosen to join us here.” Grimes grew up learning about football from his father. But there was a fine line where he wanted him to be a dad and not always a coach. Over the years that approach helped him understand the game, but from a dad’s perspective. “It's helped me a lot, but he only does as much as I let him, because he doesn't want to be that dad that's more of a football coach than a dad,” Grimes said. “So, he kind of lets me decide how much he coaches me. I'd say that's had the biggest impact on me the last probably three to four years. But it's been huge because especially as a defensive guy, just understanding what the offense is doing and the why behind it because of him has been really, really helpful.” He went through signing day with the help of his mother Sheri, who he said keeps everyone in line. She helped get everything set up and connected with Jeff so he could watch the signing ceremony. “Yes, she is a strong woman,” Grime said of his mom. “She is mentally and physically. She played volleyball at A&M and she holds the house down. She actually set up my table and everything for signing day because it was all last second. That was really nice of her, and she just holds everything down around here.”

Jeff was able to watch his son's ceremony with the help of his wife Sheri