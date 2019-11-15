Latrell Jossell became the fourth national letter of intent signee for the Kansas men’s basketball as the combo guard joined the KU program Friday, Kansas head coach Bill Self announced.

“Jerrance (Howard) and I became involved with Latrell late in the process, not until this fall. He came up for Late Night (in the Phog) and after having a chance to visit with Latrell and his family, I knew he was the type of young man we want in our program,” Self said of Jossell. “He’s very impressive. He’s far better than his rating. He’s extremely fast and can really shoot. He would challenge to be as good a shooter as anyone on our team right now.”

Originally from Chicago, Jossell (5-foot-11, 155 pounds) plays for Keller Central High School in Keller, Texas, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He averaged 13.2 points per game as a freshman at Central, 13.8 points his sophomore year and 18.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game his junior season in 2018-19 for coach Gerald Sledge. Jossell has amassed 162 3-pointers made in his three seasons at Central, including 54 last year making 38 percent from beyond the arc.

“Latrell is very aware we were recruiting other guys,” Self said. “He’s happy with whatever role he will have early in his career. We see him as being a player that will help us by his energy and by his presense in our program. We think he’s going to develop into a really solid Big 12 player.”

Jossell plays for Marcus Smart’s YCG36 team on the AAU circuit and was a teammate of current Jayhawk freshman Jalen Wilson and fellow KU signee Gethro Muscadin.

Jossell joins high school four-star center Muscadin, junior college standout guard Tyon Grant-Foster and high school senior five-star guard Bryce Thompson who signed earlier this week.