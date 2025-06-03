Gus Corsair will camp at Kansas, busy month ahead

Gus Corsair is getting ready for a busy summer camp schedule and talks about his spring visit to Kansas. Corsair, who will be a candidate for the top player in Kansas, will be back in Lawrence on Wednesday.

He has been on campus several times and most recently for a spring football practice. Watching practice gives him an idea how coaches work and what the team looks like.

“I saw that they have a lot of potential this year,” Corsair said. “I think that they could be a real contender in the Big 12.”

It also gave him a chance to watch Daryl Agpalsa and how he handles the offensive line.

“I realized he has a lot of attention to detail and is a teacher more than a coach, which I really like about him,” Corsair said. “Because I think if you’re going to learn the game you have to be a student. I talked with the coaches, and it just helped me realize that they want me to come play for them and that’s what’ll help me make my decision.”

Corsair will compete in the KU Elite Camp on Wednesday and prepare for several camps this summer. He has a long list of schools he will visit.

He will be back in Lawrence later this month for the Junior Day BBQ.

“I will be going to camps this summer,” he said. “I want to get to more schools and make more relationships. I am camping at Minnesota, Iowa State, KU, KSU, Ohio State, Michigan, and Oklahoma. I also have a visit to KU June 22nd.”

Attending spring practices and summer camps will help as he goes through the recruiting process. It gives him an opportunity to meet with coaches and learn about their coaching style.

“It helps me because I get to see what they’re like,” he said. “I really enjoyed seeing spring practices because I could see how coaches really work. Getting to see how practices went was great because that’s where you get better.”