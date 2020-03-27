The linebacker from Lincoln Prep even admitted he watched some of it while he was in bed. So, the idea of bringing a junior day straight to the recruits paid off for the Kansas coaching staff.

“At first it was like, I didn't know how it was going to go,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “But then they started showing me the facilities, uniforms, academics, nutrition, strength program and everything. They showed you everything you would go through in a junior day.”

The next best thing was the Kansas program coming to him. The staff held an online, virtual junior day for several recruits.

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan was supposed to visit Kansas last weekend for the junior day, but with the Covid-19 restrictions in place, that didn’t happen.

Some of the information he was able to gather during the virtual tour was helpful with things like academics and off the field benefits.

“They sent a video of the academic career counseling,” he said. “They just talked about a lot. They showed information of the graduation rate. A lot of the information was good.”

The Kansas staff has been recruiting Hamilton-Jordan for a while. D.J. Eliot, Chidera Uzo-Diribe, and Emmett Jones have all been involved. Although Jones doesn’t recruit the Kansas City area, Hamilton-Jordan struck up a conversation with him during a visit.

Eliot, the defensive coordinator, has been in communication with Hamilton-Jordan and helped him get ready for the online junior day.

“I got to know him pretty good,” he said of Eliot. “I talk to him the most. He wants to get straight to it and he's ready for me to commit. He always tells me I would be going to my backyard school and how close it is to home. We talk literally every single day since I've had my offer. We talk about track, school, and my regular family life.”

Hamilton-Jordan has been trying to stay busy and in shape during the time off. The track season has been canceled but he’s taking it on himself to make sure he’s ready to go when the time comes.

“It's crazy, because I was supposed to go to Kansas, and I was supposed to go to Iowa State, he said. “I was supposed to go to an Under Armour camp, and a Rivals camp. And with that all being postponed and canceled, I'm like, ‘Okay, now it's time for me to get focused about what's really real for me, my regular day life.’”