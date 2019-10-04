“When you get here late you always try to be in shape,” Sampson said. “Then you finally get in and you go, ‘man, I thought I was in shape but maybe I'm not.’”

But Sampson has quickly found his spot on the line.

The Jayhawks defensive lineman didn’t arrive on campus until the first week of August and had to play catch-up to prove he was ready to play. Sampson was one of two junior college defensive linemen who signed with Kansas in the 2019 class.

Caleb Sampson had to work hard all summer and then continue that effort once he reported to Lawrence.

Since Sampson missed the summer, he had to work extra hours to get on the field in fall camp. He credits Kansas strength and conditioning coach Zach Woodfin for getting him there.

“It was hard,” he said. “Practice was really long. I had to do extra running because I was working up to the conditioning test. It was hard but Coach Woodfin is a real positive coach. He really helped boost my self-esteem and confidence. I trust Coach Wilson. I think he did a good job with me, getting me in shape and ready.”

Sampson signed with Missouri out of high school when he played at Covington High in Louisiana. Coming from Louisiana he was familiar with Les Miles and defensive line coach Kwahn Drake.

He eventually landed at Coahoma Community College and that’s when the Kansas staff started recruiting him.

Sampson is the only player who has recorded a sack in the last two games for the Jayhawks.

“I came here to contribute and to do a lot,” he said. “I’m up to speed now.”

When he signed with Kansas, he was a three-for-three recruit meaning he is only a sophomore. That increased his values because a lot of players coming from junior college only have two years remaining.

Recording two sacks in the last two games is a good step but he isn’t satisfied with stopping there.

“I have to continue to get better,” he said. “I have to make more plays.”