Harden likes KU coaching staff, gets compared to Dak Prescott
Davonshai Harden was a visitor for the Jayhawks most recent junior day and the Topeka product gave the visit high remarks. One of the things that caught his attention was meeting with Les Miles.
“What really stood out to me the most was really Coach Les Miles and how much love he showed,” Harden said. “He showed the most love out of all the schools, and he just showed that he really wants me. And I just liked the environment around KU, and how everybody treats you fair. It seemed like a good place to go to.”
The Jayhawks were the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot-4, 190 pound athlete. Harden played quarterback at Topeka and that is where college coaches are recruiting him. On film Harden even had a couple clips on defense and overall the Kansas coaches like his physical style of play.
“Coach Miles said they really liked how tough I am,” Harden said. “He said he saw me out there killing it on offense and in the next couple of plays he saw me get a couple plays on defense. I was hitting people, and he said he needs a tough quarterback like that to be on his team and be able to run a football team.”
After meeting with Miles, Harden spent time with offensive coordinator Les Koenning. The former Mississippi State offensive coordinator compared him to a quarterback he coached now starting in the NFL.
“He's real cool.,” Harden said. “A lot of those coaches there are some real funny dudes. Coach Koenning told me how much I reminded them of Dak Prescott. That really stood out to me. I was just thinking of myself as a good player, but I wasn't thinking someone like Dak.”
Harden has picked up offers from Kansas and Kansas State. He said he plans to see Kansas State in March, but will remember the fact Kansas was the first to give him an offer.
“Getting the first offer from KU is really special because it's only 20 minutes away from Topeka” he said. “All my family can come to watch me. That means a lot to me because it shows Kansas has their eye on me and they know what I can do.”
Harden was on the visit with his close friend and teammate Ky Thomas. The two would like to attend the same school if it works out. Since some of Harden’s offers recently came in, he wants to be patient before making a decision.
“Since I just started getting more offers, I want to take my time and see what else happens,” he said. “At first I wanted to make a decision before my senior year. But I might sit back and see how it all goes.”