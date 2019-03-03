Davonshai Harden was a visitor for the Jayhawks most recent junior day and the Topeka product gave the visit high remarks. One of the things that caught his attention was meeting with Les Miles.

“What really stood out to me the most was really Coach Les Miles and how much love he showed,” Harden said. “He showed the most love out of all the schools, and he just showed that he really wants me. And I just liked the environment around KU, and how everybody treats you fair. It seemed like a good place to go to.”

The Jayhawks were the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot-4, 190 pound athlete. Harden played quarterback at Topeka and that is where college coaches are recruiting him. On film Harden even had a couple clips on defense and overall the Kansas coaches like his physical style of play.

“Coach Miles said they really liked how tough I am,” Harden said. “He said he saw me out there killing it on offense and in the next couple of plays he saw me get a couple plays on defense. I was hitting people, and he said he needs a tough quarterback like that to be on his team and be able to run a football team.”