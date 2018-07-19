The Hardwood Classic, Session I, will tip on Thursday afternoon and run through Sunday at Sports Pavilion Lawrence. The eight-court complex, located at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, will also host the Hardwood Classic, Session II next weekend as well.



With nearly 250 teams and 15 states represented in Session I, and five teams from Nike’s EYBL Circuit, Sports Pavilion Lawrence will be filled with fans, recruits at all levels, and NCAA coaches. Among the 350+ coaches last year in attendance were Bill Self, Tom Izzo, Jim Boeheim, Steve Alford, Dana Altman, Shaka Smart, Tony Bennett, Gregg Marshall and many others.

This weekend should be a similar turnout, with two teams of the Final Four of this past weekend’s Nike’s Peach Jam Finals playing – City Rocks (New York) and MoKan (Kansas).

Among the top recruits are:

Isaiah Stewart, City Rocks Center, 6-foot-9 Rivals rank: No. 6 (2019) The five-star recruit is ranked No. 6 by Rivals, originally holding 41 offers, including Kansas, Duke, Villanova, Michigan State and Syracuse among many.

Joseph Girard III, City Rocks Guard, 6-foot-2 2019 Highly sought as a quarterback as well, Girard garnered national headlines after averaging over 50 ppg this past high school season and already breaking Lance Stephenson’s New York state record for career scoring – with a season still left.

The sharpshooter won the Hardwood Classic three-point contest last year, and holds offers from Duke, Syracuse, Michigan and many others.

Malik Hall, MoKan Elite Forward, 6-foot-8 Rivals rank: No. 49 (2019)

Hall plays at Sunrise Academy in Wichita, and currently is ranked No. 49 overall in the 2019 class by Rivals. Hall enjoyed a strong Peach Jam showing, and holds 23 offers, including Kansas, Villanova, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue and others.

N’Faly Dante, MoKan Elite Center, 6-foot-10 Rivals rank: No. 5 (2020)

Dante also plays with Hall at Sunrise Academy, and is ranked No. 5 overall in the country by Rivals. The center is a force defensively with his shot blocking and rebounding. Dante already is offered by Kansas, Kentucky and others.

Scotty Pippen Jr, Kenyon Martin Jr Oakland Soldiers (CA) The teammates at Sierra Canyon also team up for the Oakland Soldiers. Their fomer-NBA stars dads draw attention with their names, and Pippen and Martin have drawn attention for their games, as both hold multiple Division I offers. ---

Admission is $10 for a daily pass, with kids 17 and under for just $5 (5 and under free). The event starts at 2 pm on Thursday, and runs through Sunday afternoon.

Schedule of events Thursday Pool play Notable games: City Rocks – 7:25 pm; MoKan Elite – 8:30 pm Friday Pool play Notable games: Oakland Soldiers – 10:10 am, 6:50 pm; City Rocks – 11:15 am; MoKan Elite – 5:45 pm Lawrence Memorial Hospital Three-Point Contest – 8:30 pm Lawrence Memorial Hospital Dunk Contest - 8:30 pm Saturday Tournament play Sunday Semifinals, finals

For more information, visit HardwoodEvents.com or 810Varsity.com.