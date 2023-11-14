Both KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris are excited to get off and running in the State Farm Champions Classic, where they will take on Kentucky.

“I think it's going to be a fun one,” Adams said. “We haven't played an athletic team like this this season so I think it's going to be fun playing against some high-level athletes and um another blue blood.”

Harris is the only Kansas player to have played in the Champions Classic against Kentucky, where in 2020 he was the only player off of the bench to log more than 10 minutes. Having played them the next two years in the Big 12/SEC Challenge as well, he knows all about playing against the Wildcats.

“You know it’s always war when it’s Kansas versus Kentucky,” Harris said. “I'm just ready to play and see how it is and how we react to the fans and the crowd and stuff so we really just want to go on there and play hard.”

For KJ Adams, his match-up comes with one of the most exciting true freshmen in the country, Justin Edwards, who was ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals. However, Adams’ approach on the defensive end remains the same no matter who he is matched up with.

“It doesn't really change my assignment too much,” Adams said “I always come to every game with the same intensity, same energy just try to guard whoever I'm guarding. If it's a high-major, mid-major I guard them all the same. It's going to be fun no matter what. It's going to be a prime-time game, everybody's going to be wanting to watch it even though it's late so I just get excited just to play.”

Three of Kentucky’s top five scorers are freshmen, and with it being Harris’ fourth Champions Classic compared to their first, he’s hoping the experience that Kansas has at the top of their lineup in big games pays dividends.

They haven't had a lot of players that played in big-time games like this,” Harris said. “We have a couple of players that's experienced and played in big-time games over their college career. That's a big thing for us that helps us a lot. We have a lot of experience and hopefully that it actually turns out right for us.”

With that youth, Harris knows that Kentucky will come out with a lot of energy, and he is telling his teammates that they have to be able to match it.

“Having some energy because we know they're going to have a lot of energy playing against us so we just got to match their intensity,” Harris said.

Overall, this game, while fun, will not make or break anyone’s season. Adams and Harris are aware of that, and are hoping that they can find out a lot about their new team Tuesday night.

“You’re going to learn from your mistakes,” Harris said. “We played the exhibition game against Illinois it showed, it exposed a lot of stuff so hopefully this is going to expose some stuff again and we can learn from this game because we know it's going to be a fun game.



