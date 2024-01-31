Kansas was without the services of Kevin McCullar in their 83-54 win over Oklahoma State. On a night when Kansas had to go without their 19.8 points per game scorer, many players had to collectively step up to get the job done.

That effort started on the game’s first possession as Dajuan Harris buried a three with no hesitation to open the scoring. That play set the tone for a fast start and a productive night offensively for the Jayhawks.

“He shot two balls behind ball screens, I think he made two,” head coach Bill Self said. “I think he was more aggressive. The thing about it is, and I told Juan this he needs to quit listening to me and he needs to quit listening to everyone else on how everybody else thinks he should be doing to play well, including me.”

Harris is not a stranger to criticism when it comes to his lack of aggression offensively, and Self wants him to continue being himself no matter what anyone tells him, saying he’s earned the right to do that because he continues to win.

“All he’s done is win a state high school championship, won Peach Jam, won a national championship, he wins every pick-up game, I told him to trust his instincts,” Self said. “Quit trying to play if you are because other people say you need to do this. You know what he needs to do? He needs to make sure his team wins and that’s what he does.”

Harris was not the only one to step up offensively in McCullar’s absence, as Elmarko Jackson scored 10 points. He was also noticeably more aggressive, as he averaged just 3.65 shot attempts per game coming into the night, and he made four of his eight shots in his first game back in the starting lineup.

“I thought offensively he was good,” Self said. “I'll be honest with you, it’s easier to get comfortable when you make a couple of shots early and everything, and then all the sudden you feel like there’s not pressure to make the next one. He’s a good player and he’s just hasn’t played probably the way he thought he would thus far. Tonight was a good step.”

The fast start for Jackson came from making a three-pointer to make it 8-4 early. While it was the only make of his first minutes, he shot three times before being subbed out at the 15:31 mark of the opening period.

Jackson said it was the most comfortable he’s felt, and it showed. For KJ Adams, it was fun to be able to mix and match the lineups in McCullar’s absence. Even though he would rather have McCullar be there, it was good for the rest of the team to build chemistry without him.

“It was really fun,” Adams said. “It was fun that coach was doing many different lineups. Playing with different people that usually you don’t get to play with when Kevin is out there. It was good, a fresh new lineup every couple of minutes so it was fun and fast-paced.”



