“I was with Coach Wallace most of the day,” he said. “We moved to a meeting, we saw a practice, and got a full experience. Overall, just had a great experience, talked with the head coach, Lance Leipold. I had a great talk with him. I feel they covered everything and all the questions I had about Kansas.”

“I'd definitely had a great time on the trip, from the time we got there, being greeted by the staff,” Stewart said. “I just felt the love and culture they have over there. Just throughout the day, we had a great time.”

Stewart, who is rated one of the top running backs in the nation, liked what he saw from the Kansas program.

Harry Stewart used this month to visit several schools on his list. One of his recent trips was Kansas where he got to see a practice and meet with running backs coach Jonathan Wallace.

His communication with Wallace has been over the phone and through FaceTime.

“It was great to meet with him,” Stewart said. “We were talking on FaceTime and texting, just getting to know each other even more. Finally seeing him and sitting down, talking about developing me as a man but also a football player. We talked about ball, how they use their running backs, and getting to know him even more. Our relationship just keeps building over time.”

Stewart watched practice and got to see how they use the running backs. He liked what he saw after watching the different things running backs do in the offense.

“I love the energy during practice,” Stewart said. “They use the running backs outside the backfield. They're not only running the ball but putting them in certain situations where they can get them to open field, one-on-one matchups, that's what I love about it. Also, they put guys in different positions, making sure they can do multiple things like in special teams or use them all around the game.”

Was there anything that surprised him or something he was not expecting?

“I’d say the campus tour,” he said. “It's a beautiful campus. They showed us the apartments they stay in and just the overall vibe of the campus and not only the football part. That's what really caught my eye and really, I saw a community. I saw how it was to live life as a Jayhawk, so I loved to see that.”

Stewart, from Centennial High School, visited Missouri before KU. He also visited Michigan and Michigan State during his spring break. He said visits to Alabama and Cal could be in the future.

He holds over 15 Power Five offers and wants to find a school that can prepare him for football and life after.

“I'd definitely say developing as a back and making sure I'm ready for that next level of being in the NFL, that's always my dream,” he said. “Then also having a plan after football. Being able to say I have a degree, be able to still have a great income, and a great job after football because it doesn't last forever.”