Surrounded by a large contingent of local and national media inside the T-Mobile Center, site of Big 12 Media Day, on Wednesday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self was asked if a decision had been made about the starting five he plans to trot onto the court when the Jayhawks face Illinois on October 29?

On paper, it would appear that Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, Jr., Kevin McCullar, Jr., and KJ Adams, Jr., have four of the five spots in the starting rotation locked up. However, it looks as if the fifth and final spot is still up for grabs.

Currently, it sounds like Johnny Furphy, Elmarko Jackson, Nicolas Timberlake, and Jamari McDowell are in a battle for the final spot in the starting rotation.

“No, not really,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self when asked if any players have separated themselves from the pack. “We talked about that the other day. I think the best teams are the ones where there is competition, but there is also separation between, maybe, five and six.

“We don’t have that, yet,” he added. “I can see starting any of those four perimeter players, at some juncture, right now. Elmarko, you know, maybe the most raw talent, Nic is the best shooter, Johnny has length, and Jamari is probably the best equipped to play in a college game right now, for a feel and knowledge standpoint.”

There was a time not long ago when it looked like Timberlake, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound shooting guard from Braintree, Mass., looked to have a leg up on the competition. Arterio Morris, before being dismissed, made a strong case to start and Elmarko Jackson has been solid from the beginning.

With Morris no longer on the team, Timberlake, Furphy, Jackson, and McDowell are in a battle for the final spot in the starting rotation.

What player, if any at all, has surprised Self with the start of the regular season approaching?

“I think Jamari McDowell has been a pleasant surprise to me,” said Self. “He’s not going to be an unbelievable scorer, or whatever, but it's easy for the other guys to play with him, because he knows what we’re trying to do.”

Self suffered an injury before Late Night in the Phog.

Before taking the podium on Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that Self recently injured himself before Late Night in the Phog. Self, while addressing the media, said he’s currently dealing with a couple of broken ribs.

“I don't think broken ribs is minor, but I actually broke two ribs the other day chasing my five-year-old and my three-year-old granddaughter around Allen Fieldhouse Court right before late night,” said Self. “One of the least athletic moves of my life, and certainly the definition of feeling old.

“But I'm doing fine,” he added.