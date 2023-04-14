Hayden Hatcher plans to fill key role at defensive end
Hayden Hatcher is one of the players expected to step in and fill the role left when Lonnie Phelps declared for the NFL.
Hatcher’s path to Kansas was unique when he was discovered by the previous coaching staff at a summer camp.
He started his career at Iowa Western Community College as a walk-on. Hatcher admitted his best sport growing up was baseball and he did not know how to get exposure at the junior college level.
Hatcher talked with his defensive line coach and registered for a summer camp. That is where he turned the heads of several college coaches.
“I ran a 4.47 the first time, and then everyone kind of looked down at their clocks,” he recalled. “They were just saying, ‘Next, next.’ Then they're like, ‘Oh, we just need you to re-time.’ I'm like, ‘is something wrong?’ I ran another 4.4 so it felt good to go there. And really, I've always known I'm a fast dude, but until you get that time, people don't really respect it.”
This season Hatcher will need to step up and compete for the defensive end position. He believes is capable of handling that role in the spring.
“I feel like I've had to, there's a lot of competition in the room and it's only made me better,” he said. “A guy I compete with every day is my best friend, Jereme Robinson. He brings me to another level. Everyone can pat me on the back, but he can come up and tell me, ‘I know you've got more,’ so I always appreciate that out of him.”
Hatcher and Robinson push each other and although they play the same position the duo will be on the field together.
“He plays the stud,” Hatcher said. “We're really interchangeable, depending on personnel. He plays some stud and I play some rush.”
Replacing Phelps's sack production is one of the top priorities in the offseason. There are several players competing at defensive end and Hatcher believes they have the personnel to be successful.
“I think guys like Dean Miller and Austin Booker,” he said. “Austin's impact maybe sooner than Dean's. But Dean is a real lanky guy and he has got some speed. Along with Tony Terry. Tony Terry should be at prom right now, he was an early enrollee, but he's already about as big as me. So, once we get him to have a little more finesse, a little bend in his muscles, he's going to be a serious problem.”