Hayden Hatcher is one of the players expected to step in and fill the role left when Lonnie Phelps declared for the NFL.

Hatcher’s path to Kansas was unique when he was discovered by the previous coaching staff at a summer camp.

He started his career at Iowa Western Community College as a walk-on. Hatcher admitted his best sport growing up was baseball and he did not know how to get exposure at the junior college level.

Hatcher talked with his defensive line coach and registered for a summer camp. That is where he turned the heads of several college coaches.

“I ran a 4.47 the first time, and then everyone kind of looked down at their clocks,” he recalled. “They were just saying, ‘Next, next.’ Then they're like, ‘Oh, we just need you to re-time.’ I'm like, ‘is something wrong?’ I ran another 4.4 so it felt good to go there. And really, I've always known I'm a fast dude, but until you get that time, people don't really respect it.”