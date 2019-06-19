Kansas recruiting coordinator Jeff Hecklinski traveled all over the country in the spring to evaluate recruits. Hecklinski could almost be described as a coach who doesn’t have a refined recruiting area and moves about wherever he can to find players. He has been to all four corners of the country in the spring period. Hecklinski found two players who will take official visits to Kansas this weekend in opposite parts of the map.

Starting in Ohio where Hecklinski has recruited at some of his previous stops the Jayhawks will get a visit from linebacker Juan Jarrett. Jarrett plays at perennial power Princeton High and has built a good relationship with Hecklinski. “Coach Hecklinski is recruiting me and we have a great bond,” Jarrett said. “He understands what I’m about. He is funny and a very nice guy and I wait to go see him.” The Jayhawks join Georgia Tech, Central Michigan, Akron, and Liberty as the schools recruiting Jarrett. His trip to Lawrence this week will be his first official visit and he wants to see how he fits in with the Kansas program. “I’m looking for a home and opportunity for my future,” Jarrett said. I’m looking for a great family bond with the coaches and teammates. “I’m looking forward to seeing the campus and the whole area.”