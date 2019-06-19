Hecklinski going all over the country to find recruits
Kansas recruiting coordinator Jeff Hecklinski traveled all over the country in the spring to evaluate recruits. Hecklinski could almost be described as a coach who doesn’t have a refined recruiting area and moves about wherever he can to find players.
He has been to all four corners of the country in the spring period.
Hecklinski found two players who will take official visits to Kansas this weekend in opposite parts of the map.
Starting in Ohio where Hecklinski has recruited at some of his previous stops the Jayhawks will get a visit from linebacker Juan Jarrett.
Jarrett plays at perennial power Princeton High and has built a good relationship with Hecklinski.
“Coach Hecklinski is recruiting me and we have a great bond,” Jarrett said. “He understands what I’m about. He is funny and a very nice guy and I wait to go see him.”
The Jayhawks join Georgia Tech, Central Michigan, Akron, and Liberty as the schools recruiting Jarrett. His trip to Lawrence this week will be his first official visit and he wants to see how he fits in with the Kansas program.
“I’m looking for a home and opportunity for my future,” Jarrett said. I’m looking for a great family bond with the coaches and teammates. “I’m looking forward to seeing the campus and the whole area.”
Going from Ohio to California Hecklinski moved quick on getting an offer out to Nicholas Martinez. Although Martinez is listed as a defensive lineman the Jayhawks are looking at him on the offensive side.
Martinez played guard and tackle for Servite High in Anaheim. Hecklinski visited Servite and shortly after got offensive line coach Luke Meadows and Les Miles involved in the recruiting.
“Coach Hecklinski, Coach Meadows, and Coach Miles are all recruiting me,” he said. “My relationship with them is very open and honest.”
At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds Martinez shows his strength on film especially in the run game handling defensive linemen.
“The KU coaches loved my physicality and the fact I’m willing to throw my head in every single play,” Martinez said.
Like Jarrett, Martinez is looking forward to the visit and learning more about the program and meeting with the coaches and players.
“I’m looking for a family environment and a place I can call home for the next 4-5 years,” Martinez said. “I want to see the brotherhood among players and the academics.”