The Jayhawks are getting ready to host another quality receiver for an official visit. Lawrence Arnold from DeSoto (Tex) confirmed he will take an official visit to Kansas on June 20 and join a growing list of what looks to be a big weekend.

Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has been aware of Arnold for a long time and has built a strong relationship with him.

“Coach Jones has been recruiting me and I’ve known him for the last three years,” Arnold said. “I’m close with him. I knew him when he was at Texas Tech. I talk to him almost every day.”

Arnold has a good list of suitors holding offers from Kansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, Kansas State, Missouri, Purdue, Iowa State, and Utah.

Jones has been watching Arnold since he was coaching Texas Tech.

“He told me he like how I can go open get the ball and I’m a big body receiver,” Jones said. “He told me I can move.”

Arnold was drawn to Kansas by his relationship to Jones and some other factors have also helped along the way. One of them is getting to speak with Les Miles on the phone.

“Coach Miles has told me a lot about the program they are building,” he said. “It was an honor to talk to him and I know what he did when he was at LSU. We’ve had good conversations.”

And there is another connection Arnold has with the Kansas program in former wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez, who played at Kansas in 2016 after transferring from Texas A&M.

“He is my God-brother and he went to Kansas and I’ve talked to him,” Arnold said. “He liked playing at Kansas and he liked the environment.”

Arnold said three schools he is looking to visit are Kansas, Cal, and Missouri. The Jayhawks will get first crack at him on June 20.

“I want to see the team and meet the players and see how they bond together,” he said. “I want to see the school and how the involvement with the players with the coaches are. I’m looking forward to seeing the campus and learning more.”