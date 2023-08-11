“I don’t think about it… I’m trying to play football,” Hishaw said.

Hishaw hasn’t had any problems with the mental aspect of being back on the field after such a gruesome injury, and plans on running the same way he always has.

“He’s gone through it now,” Wallace said. “He’s one of the toughest kids in the room, just in terms of what he’s experienced physically. He keeps coming back so that’s just a testament for how much he loves the game.”

Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace was very complimentary of the passion that Hishaw plays with, and his persistence throughout his recovery.

“Should never happen again,” Hishaw said. “It doesn’t really happen to most football players, but I’m good now.”

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw described his season-ending injury in Kansas’ fifth game of the year versus Iowa State as a “freak injury.” The play occurred after Hishaw jumped off to a hot start that included six total touchdowns and 357 total yards in five games.

Another factor helping Hishaw come back ready to play is his offensive line. Last season, the group gave up just 12 sacks, and was also at the center of a Kansas rushing attack that went for 5.37 yards per carry.

“Our o-line is making us great,” Hishaw said. “I’m not really worried about the holes opening up.”

Behind all of the offensive production that took place last season was offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Hishaw relishes another opportunity to play in the offense that averaged 35 points a game.

“Coach K, his mind is something else,” Hishaw said. "Football is like a video game for him. It’s super fun. There’s no limit to his mind and his plays. We can go anywhere with it.”

While Hishaw was quick to point out how good his offensive line and coordinator have been for him, he also talked heavily about ball security, a category where he struggled last year. In the five games he played, he fumbled three times. However, the only fumble that he lost was on the same play as the freak injury that occurred.

“I don’t want to fumble ever, ,ever ever again,” Hishaw said. “Pray I don’t so that’s one big thing I’ve been working on.”

Hishaw mentioned that he tells defenders in practice to punch at the ball to make sure he is tested ahead of game action. He also knows that ball security could mean job security, and took it upon himself to make sure he addressed the issue.

“I realized it myself, but I think any coach would realize it if someone fumbled twice in a year,” Hishaw said.

The Jayhawks lost 11 fumbles last season, and Hishaw is aware that the turnover battle will be one that the Jayhawks are going to need to win next season.

It seems that Hishaw is poised for a full season in a running back room that includes two 1000-yard rushers (Neal and McDuffie while at Buffalo). Despite the freak injury suffered on Oct.1, he’s ready to get back out on the field.

“I know I’m still myself, so I’m confident,” Hishaw said.