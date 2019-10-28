Daniel Hishaw got a chance to watch Brent Dearmon in his first game as the offensive coordinator. When the Jayhawks played Texas, Hishaw was tuned into the Longhorn network.

He was impressed with the offense.

This season Hishaw has been showcasing his skill at quarterback although his future will be at a different position.

“I would love to play QB at the next level,” Hishaw said. “But having a starting position is a dream for me so I’ll do anything.”

Hishaw said he would play any play any position the coaches put him. He was recruited and committed to Kansas as an athlete. This year he has thrown for 1400 yards and rushed for 640.

A few weeks ago, Hishaw was in Lawrence to take an unofficial visit for the Oklahoma game. The Moore, Oklahoma native liked what he saw from the Kansas effort and crowd.

“It was great,” he said. “The atmosphere was still positive even though the end wasn’t what we wanted.”

Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot is the lead recruiter and has been staying in contact with him the most. Hishaw said he plans to take more visits in the upcoming future.

“I will be back up in November and again in December,” Hishaw said.

After watching the offense, he is looking forward to seeing what else Dearmon can do after the results of his first couple games.

“I’m loving it and you can see how much they’re improving,” he said. “They are getting all their guys involved. I can’t wait to see how’ll they’ll progress the rest of the way. I’m ready to be a Jayhawk.”