Kansas arrived in Maui with a No. 1 ranking an and undefeated record. The Jayhawks took care of business against Chaminade, 83-56, on the opening night of the Maui Invitational. However, Kansas would suffer its first loss of the season, 79-53, against No. 4 Marquette.

Just 13 hours later, Kansas rebounded to defeat No. 7 Tennessee, 69-60. In capturing third place at the Maui Invitational, the Jayhawks were led by Hunter Dickinson (17), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (14), and KJ Adams, Jr. (13).

Minutes after the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self talked about KU’s win over Tennessee to capture third place at the 2023 Maui Invitational.

“Well, it was a great win for us today,” said Self. “We struggled last night, obviously. To bounce back in 13 hours to play a team as good as Tennessee and to hang in there under some fairly adverse conditions for some of our players, it was just a terrific win.

“One that we'll look back on in February being very thankful we got it,” he added.

After six games, Kansas is averaging 83 points per game as a team. The Jayhawks have connected on 54 percent of their field goals, 37 percent of their shots from behind the arc, and 67 percent of their free throws.

Additionally, Kansas is averaging 41.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 14.3 turnovers, 6.5 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game.

Individually, three players, Hunter Dickinson, Kevin McCullar, Jr., and KJ Adams, Jr., average double-digits in scoring for Kansas.

Currently, Dickinson leads the way with 21.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. He’s connected on 66 percent of his field goals, 67 percent of his shots from behind the arc, and 73 percent of his free throws.

McCullar, Jr., is averaging 18.2 points and 8 rebounds per game for Kansas. Currently, he’s shooting 53 percent from the field, 32 percent from behind the arc, and 74 percent from the free-throw line.

KJ Adams, Jr., in averaging 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, is shooting 71 percent from the field and is 0-of-1 from behind the arc.

Moving forward the rest of the season, the schedule gets no easier for Kansas. After playing host to Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night, the Jayhawks face Connecticut in Lawrence on Saturday, welcome Missouri to Allen Fieldhouse on December 9, travel to Bloomington, Ind., to face Indiana on December 18, face Wichita State at the T-Mobile Center on December 30 and then opening up Big 12 play at home against TCU on January 6.

Kansas has three legitimate double-digit scorers in Dickinson, McCullar, Jr., and Adams, Jr. Additionally, Dajuan Harris, Jr., Johnny Furphy, Jamari McDowell, Elmarko Jackson, Parker Braun, and Nicolas Timberlake are just as capable of scoring the basketball, but haven’t yet done so on a consistent basis.

If Kansas is going to reach its full potential this season, that must change. The Jayhawks simply can’t afford to struggle from the free-throw line and from behind the arc all season. Kansas simply can’t afford to turn the ball over at an alarming rate this season.

Against No. 4 Marquette, Kansas was 6-of-17 from behind the arc and committed 18 turnovers. Against No. 7 Tennessee, Kansas was 4-of-12 from behind the arc and committed 15 turnovers.

Another big key moving forward will come from the likes of Nicolas Timberlake, Elmarko Jackson, Johnny Furphy, and Jamari McDowell. Jackson and Timberlake have struggled early on, while it appears that Furphy and McDowell are starting to come along for Kansas.

Timberlake and Jackson have the potential to have huge impacts on this team, and just six games into the season, Bill Self and his staff expect that to take place in the very near future.

Kansas, home from Maui, will now begin to prepare for Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night. Self, before leaving Maui, talked about the significance of beating Chaminade and No. 7 Tennessee in Maui,

“Well, it was a great win for us today,” said Self. “We struggled last night, obviously. To bounce back in 13 hours to play a team as good as Tennessee and to hang in there under some fairly adverse conditions for some of our players, it was just a terrific win. One that we'll look back on in February being very thankful we got it.”