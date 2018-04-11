RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Five-star sophomore N'Faly Dante is a big time prospect. Just how elite can he be?
National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi has takeaways and the latest news on Dante, top three junior Charles Bassey and more from Tuesday night's World team practice at the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit.
COULD DANTE BE A TOP SPOT CONTENDER IN 2020?
Class of 2020 big man N'Faly Dante is already very highly thought of. He's proven to be a top 10 prospect in the sophomore class, but after seeing the strides he's made at the World team's Tuesday practice, I'm having a hard time thinking I could rank nine players in his class ahead of him.
Pushing 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and a 240-pound frame, Dante is at least a top three or four player in the class and likely needs to be in the discussion for 2020's top spot at this point.
He's huge, he can make mid-range jumpers, he's got a motor and athleticism. Dante's activity on the glass, as a scorer in the post and a rim protector, drew a lot of rave reviews from the assembled throng of NBA execs.
To this point, Dante has seen Kansas for an unofficial visit and the Jayhawks have offered. So have Oregon and LSU, among others. Kentucky hasn't offered yet, but has jumped into the mix. He doesn't have any visits scheduled in the near future and the Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian standout is going to be a must-watch with MoKan Elite in the Nike EYBL this spring.
