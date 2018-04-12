“I’m not going to make any more visits because I’ve basically heard everything that I need to hear.”

“I haven’t really decided yet and I’m still kind of up in the air, so I had to set a date to make myself make a decision.”

Langford says exact plan for the announcement isn't in place yet and that he's not yet made the actual choice. But, he wanted to set a date to make himself pick a school and says there no reason to take any additional visits or host in-home visits.

On April 30, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard from New Albany (Ind.) High plans to reveal whether he will attend Indiana , Kansas or Vanderbilt .

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The top undecided senior in the country, five-star shooting guard Romeo Langford , is ready to end his recruitment and he's set a decision date.

In Portland for the Nike Hoop Summit -- which he will likely have to sit out because of a concussion suffered in the Jordan Brand Classic --Langford discussed his final thoughts as he prepares to pick.

On Tuesday, Kansas was named in the FBI investigation into college hoops. Bill Self was in contact with Langford's family about it on Wednesday.

“I know that Coach Self has called my dad and talked to my dad about it today, but I haven’t talked to Coach Self," said Langford. “My dad didn’t really get to tell me anything specific, just that he called and that was good."

Langford also discussed the appeal of each coach left recruiting him and how they differ starting with the Hoosiers head man Archie Miller.

“Coach Miller is a young coach, a new coach," said Langford. "It’s a new program for him and he goes about his things in a different way to get results and the best out of his players.”

Next, Langford broke down Vanderbilt's Bryce Drew.

“Coach Drew, he’s a young coach too and he’s been in the NBA. That’s one different thing that the other coaches don’t have. He’s been in the NBA, so he runs everything like the NBA.”

Last, Langford said what stands out with Self.

“Coach Self has been in the game for I don’t even know how many years and he’s always been a successful coach," said Langford. "He’s coached numerous NBA players in his career.”

April 30 is less than three weeks away and Langford said he's looking forward to getting his decision out of the way and moving on to the next stage of his career.

“I’m looking forward to knowing that I’ve found the place that is best for me," said Langford. "I just want to start getting ready for college.”