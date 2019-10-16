Hoops Notebook: Udoka Azubuike looking forward to final season
On Wednesday morning, Udoka Azubuike was tabbed as the preseason Player of the Year in the Big 12.
“I mean, it’s great,” said Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike was asked about being named the preseason Player of the Year in the Big 12. “It’s great to be recognized as the preseason Player of the Year. It’s really nothing, because I have to go out there and prove it and work hard with my team.
“Like I said, it's really nice to be recognized, but I’ve just got to go out there on the court and help my team.”
For Azubuike, the 7-foot-0, 270-pound center from Delta, Nigeria, he’s hoping his final go-around as a member of the University of Kansas men’s basketball program is his most memorable.
After being sidelined with several injuries throughout his career, including a hand injury that limited him to just nine games last season, Azubuike is looking to make a splash, from start-to-finish, this season.
Azubuike, having been named the preseason Player of the Year in the Big 12, certainly doesn’t mind the extra attention.
“For me, I always try to play hard every time I get on the court,” said Azubuike. “That’s not going to change. My focus is still going to be there with my team and everything. I’m just going to be focused on my team and all of that.
“I know a lot of people, right now, there’s going to be an edge of my shoulder and everybody is going to want to prove themselves against me. I’ve just got to me be and just do what I do.”
Having missed significant time as a freshman (played in 11 games) and last season (played in nine games), Azubuike, not surprisingly, is very much looking forward to the start of his senior season.
For the first time since early last season, Azubuike will make his return to the court when Kansas opens up the exhibition portion of its season against Fort Hays State on October 24.
"Oh yes, I’m excited,” said Azubuike. “I’m really excited for the team and for everybody else. It seems just like yesterday, me being a freshman. Now I’m a senior on the team and one of the leaders on the team. You know, it goes by fast.
“I’ve enjoyed the experience.”
Devon Dotson named a member of the preseason All-Big 12 First team
Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike wasn’t the only player to be recognized by the Big 12 on Wednesday. Devon Dotson, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard from Charlotte, N.C., was named a member of the preseason All-Big 12 First Team.
“I mean, that’s preseason said Devon Dotson on Wednesday evening. “We haven’t taken the court yet this season. Yea, it doesn’t matter. It’s big (for Udoka Azubuike to be named preseason Big 12 Player of the Year). He’s a player from our program, you know, getting that preseason honor.
“So, we’re excited to get things going.”
Dotson, who made the decision to return to Kansas for his sophomore year after testing the NBA waters, did so with winning multiple championships in mind. After winning 14-straight Big 12 regular season championships, Kansas failed to make it 15-straight last season.
With a roster that’s loaded from top-to-bottom, Kansas is expected to compete for its second National Championship under Bill Self.
With a healthy Udoka Azubuike on the court, the sky's the limit for this team.
“It’s great (having him back),” said Dotson. “When he’s turned up, he can cause havoc down there. He can rebound, block shots, and he’s a big presence down in the post. He kind of makes my job a little easier. When I get into the paint, I have somebody to throw it up to, so he’s great.”
Bill Self has high expectations for big man Udoka Azubuike
Before attending the Annual Ladies Night Out on Wednesday night, Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke to the media outside of the University of Kansas men’s basketball locker room. Self was asked about his expectations for big man Udoka Azubuike this season?
“Well, to hopefully play to what other people think about him,” said Self. “I think he deserves that (preseason Player of the Year in the Big 12). I think he needs to play to an All-American status for us. He’s going to get opportunities and, of course, his opportunities will be, in large part, determined by how well we shoot the ball from the perimeter.
“Because if we don’t, everybody will put two guys on him. I expect him to be the best big man in the country.”
While Azubuike is expected to have a monster season, another big man, senior Mitch Lightfoot, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Gilbert, Ariz., could very well extend his stay in Lawrence another year.
Still looking to make a final decision, it sounds like Lightfoot could very well redshirt this season. Furthermore, at least according to Self, he’s the only player currently being considered for a redshirt.
“Mitch is a possibility, but I don’t believe there is anybody else, other than Mitch, that would be possible,” said Self. “And we haven’t made that decision on Mitch yet, even though, in a perfect world, that would be great, knowing that you’d have some experience returning next year, with a good chance that maybe you’re not going to have many guys back.
“We don’t have to decide, but the one thing about Mitch, it’s not fair to him not to have a great last year. Guys, he’s the best. He loves this place and he bleeds red and blue combined. I would love for him to have the opportunity to go out in style, his way. Playing more minutes next year would probably be the case, just because we have more bigs this year.”