On Wednesday morning, Udoka Azubuike was tabbed as the preseason Player of the Year in the Big 12.

"I mean, it's great," said Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike. "It's great to be recognized as the preseason Player of the Year. It's really nothing, because I have to go out there and prove it and work hard with my team.

“Like I said, it's really nice to be recognized, but I’ve just got to go out there on the court and help my team.”

For Azubuike, the 7-foot-0, 270-pound center from Delta, Nigeria, he’s hoping his final go-around as a member of the University of Kansas men’s basketball program is his most memorable.

After being sidelined with several injuries throughout his career, including a hand injury that limited him to just nine games last season, Azubuike is looking to make a splash, from start-to-finish, this season.

“For me, I always try to play hard every time I get on the court,” said Azubuike. “That’s not going to change. My focus is still going to be there with my team and everything. I’m just going to be focused on my team and all of that.

“I know a lot of people, right now, there’s going to be an edge of my shoulder and everybody is going to want to prove themselves against me. I’ve just got to me be and just do what I do.”

Having missed significant time as a freshman (played in 11 games) and last season (played in nine games), Azubuike, not surprisingly, is very much looking forward to the start of his senior season.

For the first time since early last season, Azubuike will make his return to the court when Kansas opens up the exhibition portion of its season against Fort Hays State on October 24.

"Oh yes, I’m excited,” said Azubuike. “I’m really excited for the team and for everybody else. It seems just like yesterday, me being a freshman. Now I’m a senior on the team and one of the leaders on the team. You know, it goes by fast.

“I’ve enjoyed the experience.”