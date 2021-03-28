 JayhawkSlant - Hoops Scholarship Breakdown: Where things stand
Hoops Scholarship Breakdown: Where things stand

Projected Fall Scholarship Distribution
Position Fr. So. Jr. Sr.

Guard

Harris*

Jossell

Thompson

Braun

Grant-Foster

Agbaji

Garrett

Forward

Wilson*

Clemence

Adams

Curry

Enaruna

McCormack

Lightfoot*

Center

Muscadin
*Redshirt

Next season, Marcus Garrett and Mitch Lightfoot don't count toward the 13 total scholarships allowed per team. Lightfoot already announced that he plans to return for a sixth season, but Garrett is likely to move on to the professional ranks. Furthermore, due to COVID-19, the NCAA determined that the 2020-21 season wouldn't count against the time given to compete during an athletic career.

Class of 2021 Commitments

Status: SIGNED

Commitment Date: 5/11/20

Most Recent Update: Zach Clemence looking forward to the start of his senior year

Status: SIGNED

Commitment Date: 7/31/20

Most Recent Update: When did K.J. Adams know that KU was the pick?

Status: COMMITTED

Commitment Date: 11/26/20

Most Recent Update: Why did Sydney Curry commit to Kansas?

