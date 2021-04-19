JayhawkSlant - Hot Board: Coaching search update April 19

Kevin Kane is one name that has been on our first hot board since day one. The former KU linebacker arrived in the first recruiting class for Mark Mangino and has seen what it takes to turn a program around as a player.

Athletic director Travis Goff, came from Northwestern where they are coached by Pat Fitzgerald. He was a standout linebacker as a player for Northwestern from 1993-1996 and 10 years later was named the head coach. Goff was the administrator who oversaw the football program and worked close with Fitzgerald.

We expect Kane to be in the mix during the interview process and have added a few possible candidates to the updated hot board. Check inside to see the latest Jayhawk Coaching Hot Board.



