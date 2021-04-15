JayhawkSlant - Hot Board: Football coaching candidates V 2.0

Kansas athletic director Travis Goff told donors earlier this evening he will begin a national search for the next football coach.

On Thursday he met with Emmett Jones to inform him of the decision and let Jones know he will be a candidate for the job.

We've heard things on the coaching trail about possible candidates, those who might be interested, and the coaches who are the right fit for the job.

We have the latest look at our coaching hot board which will be updated through the process. Here is version 2.0 of the Hot Board.