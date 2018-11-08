Hot Board: New name joins the top group in latest version
We were hinting since Monday there was a name that could be added who is a proven head coach that has a winning record. He is now on the board.
This is the first look at Hot Board V2.0 as several names have been around and the top list is shrinking.
To see the newest board visit Hot Board V 2.0
Try Jayhawk Slant for FREE all the way up until spring football
Get our best deal ever is available to past subscribers and newcomers. To learn more how you can get Jayhawk Slant free until spring football and through the entire basketball season click here