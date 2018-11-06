Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 10:34:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Hot Board: Updated to version 1.1 with two names added

Cl9q6j4pnirmgoo4zz7r
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant.com
@jayhawkslant
Publisher- Football Editor

Right now we are making adjustments to the first hot board of coaching candidates. There have been names added based on what we are hearing.

Once we start more adds and drops we will move to version 2.0

Go inside for the Jayhawk Slant Coaching Hot Board


L0lqjk7o3gwqkjikkoim

Get Jayhawk Slant FREE until spring football 

Our best deal ever is available to past subscribers and newcomers. To learn more how you can get Jayhawk Slant free until spring football and through the entire basketball season click here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}