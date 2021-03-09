JayhawkSlant - Hot Board V 1.0: The serious candidates for KU job

Jeff Long will start a national search for the next football coach at the University of Kansas.

The phone lines have been burning up since the coaching change with names who are going to be legitimate options for the opening. There is going to be a mix of external and internal candidates.

In the upcoming days we will update the hot board along with all of the information and rumors. Here is the first look at version 1.0 of the realistic group of candidates and expect several internal coaches to get an interview.