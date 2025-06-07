House settlement is official: What this means for college sports

Men's and women's basketball will have 15 total spots. Every sport from swimming and diving to rowing to golf will have a smaller number of players.

The number proposed for track is 45 members for the women's and men's team. Last season the track program carried numbers in the mid 60's. The roster size for baseball will be trimmed down to 34.

For instance, the new football number will be 105. Last year Kansas had around 120 players in the program. Several schools began preparing for the changes, telling some players in the spring they may not have a spot on the roster.

One of the biggest hold-ups for Wilken to sign the settlement back in April was the handling of the roster limits. She did not want a current athlete, whether a walk-on or not, to lose their roster spot to the new proposed numbers.

Beginning July 1 schools who opted into the settlement can pay their athletes up to $20.5 million a year. This is part of an agreement that back pays athletes from 2016-2024 $2.8 billion and moving forward current athletes over $20 million per year by school. That number is expected to increase in the future.

It took a while, but Judge Claudia Wilken signed the settlement allowing schools to start paying their athletes. Late Friday evening Wilken put her signature on the "House Settlement" that will change college athletics moving forward.

But for every roster spot in each sport, a school can now give that many number of scholarships. Some schools like Texas, Clemson, and Texas A&M have said they will have a near full compliment of athletes on scholarship for every available spot.

That means some schools might give out 34 scholarships to their baseball program. While others stay at the current limit of 11.7 it is up to each school how they disperse their scholarship count.

Staying with baseball as an example, some schools in the same conference could give out 34 full scholarships while another decides to give 25 and others not add any at all.

The SEC announced for the first year they want schools in their conference to remain at 85 for football.

It is estimated there will be around 15,000 roster spots eliminated at the Division 1 level.

Payments to athletes and third party money

This is where the most questions come into play. Colleges will now give out more money to their athletes in the history of the NCAA. The original numbers propose 75% going to football, 15% to men's basketball, 5% to women's basketball and 5% spread out to the rest of the sports.

Until now, third party collectives, boosters, etc. could "front load" money to their athletes. There was no system policing the amount of money being paid to an athlete. If someone could come up with millions to get an athlete to sign with their school it was fair game.

That is going to change. At least, that is the plan.

The new third-party restrictions will be managed by Deloitte called "NIL Go". Any deals that exceed $600 will have to be approved that come from a third-party. Publicly traded companies can give money to athletes with less scrutiny.

Even those will face issues because they are saying they should be unaffiliated entities with no connections to donors or previous connections to the school.

In a recent meeting, Deloitte said 90% of past deals from public companies would have been approved under the new rules. While 75% of those from collectives/boosters would have been turned down.

MLB exec Bryan Seeley will oversee the new College Sports Commission, which will help enforce the House settlement rules. Seeley was the VP of Legal Operations for Major League Baseball. His past is in compliance with investigating and enforcing rules.

NIL Go has been in the works for some time and is expected to be up and running next week.

There are questions surrounding how it will be enforced. What will happen when they deny a student/athlete a payment from a third-party? There are many who say Title IX at some point could challenge the payment scale.

Expect challenges to the new system but that doesn't stop the fact that college sports is headed to a new beginning.