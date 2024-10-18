Houston Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes

Advertisement

in other news

Notebook: A look back at what stood out at KU's media day

Notebook: A look back at what stood out at KU's media day

On Monday afternoon, Bill Self met with the media and touched on a number of topics that stood out.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Jayhawks searching for a win, did self-scouting during the bye-week

Jayhawks searching for a win, did self-scouting during the bye-week

The Jayhawks did self-scouting looking for ways to win close games and will face a good Houston front four.

 • Jon Kirby
Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Currently, just two prospects are scheduled to visit for Late Night in the Phog this weekend.

Premium content
 • Shay Wildeboor
Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City

Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City

Houston head coach Willie Fritz will have somewhat of a homecoming when he returns to Kansas City to coach against KU.

 • Jon Kirby
Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU

Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU

Rylan Griffen details why he chose to transfer from Alabama and what he brings to the Jayhawks.

 • Sam Winton

in other news

Notebook: A look back at what stood out at KU's media day

Notebook: A look back at what stood out at KU's media day

On Monday afternoon, Bill Self met with the media and touched on a number of topics that stood out.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Jayhawks searching for a win, did self-scouting during the bye-week

Jayhawks searching for a win, did self-scouting during the bye-week

The Jayhawks did self-scouting looking for ways to win close games and will face a good Houston front four.

 • Jon Kirby
Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Currently, just two prospects are scheduled to visit for Late Night in the Phog this weekend.

Premium content
 • Shay Wildeboor
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 18, 2024
Houston Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement