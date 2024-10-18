Houston Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes

in other news
Notebook: A look back at what stood out at KU's media day
On Monday afternoon, Bill Self met with the media and touched on a number of topics that stood out.
Jayhawks searching for a win, did self-scouting during the bye-week
The Jayhawks did self-scouting looking for ways to win close games and will face a good Houston front four.
Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit
Currently, just two prospects are scheduled to visit for Late Night in the Phog this weekend.
Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City
Houston head coach Willie Fritz will have somewhat of a homecoming when he returns to Kansas City to coach against KU.
Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU
Rylan Griffen details why he chose to transfer from Alabama and what he brings to the Jayhawks.
