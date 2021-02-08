JayhawkSlant - Houston Thomas gets first offer from Grimes, Eargle

Lee Grimes is going back to Texas to get recruiting started with Kansas. The new offensive line coach has already been linked to recruits in the state building relationships selling the Jayhawks program.

One of his first offers goes back to an area he is very familiar with, and he teamed up with recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle to deliver the news.

They recently extended an offer to Houston Thomas a tight end from College Station.

“They were both on the phone, and I guess they were in the same office when they were talking to me,” Thomas said. “I knew Coach Grimes when he used to be at A&M and so he's real familiar with our area.

“He's known me since my freshman year. So, he kind of knew about me. And when he got to Kansas, he told coach Eargle, and that's how they knew about me.”

Grimes played at Texas A&M and was named to their All-Decade team. He knows a lot of people from the area and that could be a key recruiting region for the staff. Houston isn’t the only recruit offered from College Station High.

“I know he's an awesome guy,” Thomas said of Grimes. “He’s real nice and encouraging. He's a great coach as well. He is also recruiting one of my teammates and lineman Cory Hendrix. And he just got offered by Kansas, and Corey loves him. He says that's like his favorite coach that he's talked to and he just had a really good energy about him.”