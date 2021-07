On the opening day of the Nike Peach Jam, Kansas commit Zuby Ejiofor scored 14 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out one assist, and was credited with three blocks. Behind three double-digit scorers, Amaree Abram (19), Zuby Ejiofor (14), Cam Corhen (10), Houston Hoops defeated the Oakland Soldiers, 74-47.

