Lance Leipold will have options when he fills his offensive coordinator position.

He can stay within the program and go with co-offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski. He is well liked by the players, has great energy and knows the system.

Word moving throughout college football circles is Kansas is no longer thought of as a bottom-level P5 job. There are quality offensive minds who are interested in working for someone like Leipold and in a system like KU's.

Here is a detailed look at different ways Leipold could handle the opening and options he has.

