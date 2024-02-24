The concern around Kevin McCullar’s injury grew further on Saturday when he did not take the floor and Bill Self ruled him out of the game against BYU on Tuesday. Self also expressed concern about him returning at all this year. McCullar's role for the rest of the way is looking to be in question, meaning that the rest of the team is going to need to step up in his absence. During Kansas’s 86-67 win over Texas, the Jayhawks got some major help from Nicolas Timberlake, Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell.





Timberlake excites in starting role:

Timberlake made the start in place of McCullar, and put together one of his better performances of the year, scoring a season-high 13 points for the fourth time this year. Two of those points came on an emphatic dunk that brought a lot of momentum to the team as he caught a lob and finished through a foul. “I thought he was great,” Self said. “One thing about Nic is he’s an athlete. I think he’s proven that multiple times this year. That athletic dunk play was a big-time play. I thought he played quick, he didn’t shoot a lot of shots, but took good shots. Just played within himself, guarded pretty good. I thought he played a really solid game.”



Freshmen guards lead in plus-minus

McDowell and Jackson were +17 and +18 respectively in the win for Kansas, which led the way for the Jayhawks. McDowell finished with five points and three rebounds while Jackson had just four assists to write home about. Even though neither had the flashiest stat sheet, they did the little things when they were in the game. “They were great,” Self said. “I thought Elmarko was good, I thought Jamari was good.” Jackson has had one of the more up-and-down seasons, as he was a starter for the beginning and has sometimes failed to look comfortable. However, the week of practice that the Jayhawks got was beneficial for him according to KJ Adams, who says that the comfort Jackson showed on Saturday came from a good week leading up to the game. “It just all started with practice,” Adams said. “I feel like he got a good rhythm at practice being the point guard and taking Dajuan out and getting him reps a little bit. I think he sees that coach trusts him with the ball and you see behind the back passes now for assists so I think he’s pretty comfortable out there.”



Rotation going forward