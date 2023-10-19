The question of block or charge has become the hardest play to officiate in basketball, and it is set to become much easier for referees.

“What the national rules committee has said, what the national coordinator has said, ‘if it's difficult, it's a block,’” Curtis Shaw, Big 12 Coordinator of Officials said. “Your default call is a block.”

The changing landscape of the call is going to be very visible in the opening stages of the season.

“What I've told our coaches and what I want the media to understand, we watched 100 plays from last year that were called charges… 96 of them are now blocks under the new rule,” Shaw said. “It's almost impossible to take a legal charge anymore. Not impossible but almost.”

The biggest change is that it will be a lot harder for a secondary defender to step in and take a charge. If the primary defender gets beat on the perimeter, taking a charge will be hard for the defender in help defense to slide in for the charge.

“The rules committee basically has said, ‘we don't like the rule. We don't believe the charge on a secondary defender should be allowed [to take a charge].’ We think that’s bad defense.’” Shaw said.

Instead of like last season when the defender had to be set before the ball handler’s plant foot left the ground, now they must be in position before the plant foot touches the ground.

“That's about a three tenths, four tenths second difference,” Shaw said. “It's a drastic time frame. Almost can't get there to draw a secondary charge.”

The players have been made aware of the changes through the early stages of practice. Reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Dajuan Harris does not think it will be too much of an adjustment.

“I like to take charges,” Harris said. “I take a lot of charges. I’ve just got to beat my man, that’s all I’ve got to do. We had a referee come to our practice yesterday and give us a presentation about the charges. I just got to be there and beat them to the spot. I’ll be alright.”

Last year, Kevin McCullar’s last play of the season saw him try and slide into position to draw a charge. The play was called a block, fouling him out of Kansas’ round of 32 loss to Arkansas. He is ready to make adjustments based on the new rules.

“It really doesn’t do much for me,” McCullar said. “Just got to guard the ball and guard my man.”

The best way to be impactful as a secondary defender is to be vertical and protect the rim. The Jayhawks landed themselves a rim protector in the transfer portal in Hunter Dickinson, and guards are excited to have him down there.

“It’s going to be huge for us,” McCullar said. “Having a guy that can protect the paint, block shots like he can, that’s going to get us out of there. Our defense can turn into offense a lot for us.”

The Jayhawks come into the year with a group of defenders that have had individual success on that end of the floor. This year more than ever, it will be important to play team defense.

“There ain’t nothing to worry about because I’ve got other great defensive players around me,” Harris said. “I think we’re going to be a really good team defense anyway so I probably won’t have to take many charges this year.”



