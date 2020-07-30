JayhawkSlant - Howse talks about Kansas, future trips to colleges

Howse talks about Kansas, future trips to colleges
The Kansas staff is still looking to round out their class with some defensive backs and one name that has been on the board for a long time is John Howse.
The safety from Tennessee has been staying in touch with the Kansas coaches on a regular basis.
“Kansas is still recruiting me pretty hard,” Howse said. “I talk to Coach Peterson about every single day. I’ve also had some Zoom calls with him, just going over film and things like that. I’ve also talked to Coach Miles So it's going well. I’m building a good relationship with them.”
Safeties coach Jordan Peterson is in his first year at Kansas and started recruiting Howse shortly after he arrived. Miles and Peterson have been telling Howse about the Kansas program and how he would fit in the defense.
“I think it's a great program,” he said. “I definitely think they are on the rise and I think it's a great place. I haven't been there, so I hope to do that soon. But from what I hear and seen so far, think it's a cool place.”
Although recruits aren’t allowed to visit with coaches on campus, Howse plans to take trips to some of the schools on his list. That way he can get a better feel for the surroundings if he makes a decision sooner than later.
He isn’t letting the pandemic slow down his recruiting and how he gathers information.
“You can't really do anything about it,” Howse said. “You just control what you can control. For me, it's just mostly talking to the coaches on the phone and looking up a lot of things about each school since you can't go see it.
“One thing that I'm going to do is drive up to campuses on my own with my family. I just want to walk around the campus, see the field and things like that.”
Howse said the schools he’s looking closely at include Kansas, Boston College, Arkansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Mississippi State.
He is still in the fact-finding process as he gets to know each staff and learn more about the colleges recruiting him.
“Recruiting is going really well,” he said. “I like the opportunities that God has given me, which is a blessing. I'm really grateful for it, but right now, I don't really have a top five or top six or anything like that.
“The schools I'm talking to the most are Kansas, Boston College, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and a couple others. Kansas is up there. I talk to them every single day and they never fail to reach out to me so it's going good.”