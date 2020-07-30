JayhawkSlant - Howse talks about Kansas, future trips to colleges

The Kansas staff is still looking to round out their class with some defensive backs and one name that has been on the board for a long time is John Howse.

The safety from Tennessee has been staying in touch with the Kansas coaches on a regular basis.

“Kansas is still recruiting me pretty hard,” Howse said. “I talk to Coach Peterson about every single day. I’ve also had some Zoom calls with him, just going over film and things like that. I’ve also talked to Coach Miles So it's going well. I’m building a good relationship with them.”

Safeties coach Jordan Peterson is in his first year at Kansas and started recruiting Howse shortly after he arrived. Miles and Peterson have been telling Howse about the Kansas program and how he would fit in the defense.

“I think it's a great program,” he said. “I definitely think they are on the rise and I think it's a great place. I haven't been there, so I hope to do that soon. But from what I hear and seen so far, think it's a cool place.”