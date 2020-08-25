JayhawkSlant - Howse visits Kansas with Nebraska up next

John Howse is getting closer to making a decision. The safety from Tennessee is using time on the weekends to visit schools on his list to get a feel for the campus life.

Last weekend he took a trip to Lawrence with his family to get a closer look at the University of Kansas.

“It was really good,” Howse said. “We got there in the morning. We ate and then we went straight to campus where we just drove around, looked at the field, walked around the field and looked at the business school. Then we drove around campus.”

Howse played in his team’s opening football game on Friday nigh and they made their way to Kansas on Saturday morning. They stayed the night on Sunday, and also spent time in Kansas City.

“We went around the city (Lawrence), and around campus just to look around and see what it's like,” Howse said. “It also move-in day there. So, a bunch of students were there. We got to see what it's like with a lot of students there and just how they went about their day.”