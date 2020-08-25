JayhawkSlant - Howse visits Kansas with Nebraska up next

Howse visits Kansas with Nebraska up next
John Howse is getting closer to making a decision. The safety from Tennessee is using time on the weekends to visit schools on his list to get a feel for the campus life.
Last weekend he took a trip to Lawrence with his family to get a closer look at the University of Kansas.
“It was really good,” Howse said. “We got there in the morning. We ate and then we went straight to campus where we just drove around, looked at the field, walked around the field and looked at the business school. Then we drove around campus.”
Howse played in his team’s opening football game on Friday nigh and they made their way to Kansas on Saturday morning. They stayed the night on Sunday, and also spent time in Kansas City.
“We went around the city (Lawrence), and around campus just to look around and see what it's like,” Howse said. “It also move-in day there. So, a bunch of students were there. We got to see what it's like with a lot of students there and just how they went about their day.”
During the visit Howse couldn’t meet with coaches due to the NCAA rules, but was able to see the facilities and different parts of campus.
“I didn't know the campus was that big,” he said. “Honestly, I thought it was a smaller campus. I thought the stadium would be a little bit smaller. It was good-sized. I was shocked when I first got there.”
The visit tour will continue with Nebraska up next and he visited Boston College the weekend before Kansas. Other schools on his list are Michigan and Vanderbilt. He has already seen those college campuses before the pandemic.
“Taking these trips is definitely good,” he said. “These visits have been helpful for me. I don’t want to commit to a place I haven’t seen.”
After his visit to Nebraska he will compare all of the information he’s gathered through the recruiting process. Then he will make a decision, which could come within the next month.
“I don't plan on waiting until the end of the season,” he said. “I plan on committing pretty soon. I plan on early September or late this month, but that could change. Nothing is set into place.”