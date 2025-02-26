Humility, daily preparation key in KU baseball’s undefeated start

Kansas baseball is off to its best start in over a decade, winning its first seven games. The 2014 team that started 9-0 was the last Kansas team to make the NCAA Tournament, but you won’t be able to find the 2025 Jayhawks getting ahead of themselves.

Warren Nolan’s RPI currently has Kansas at the top of the rankings, but its head coach isn’t even aware of where the Jayhawks are ranked. Dan Fitzgerald said he’s “off the grid,” and it’s too early to make much out of the ranking.

“The RPI thing right now is your GPA after the first pop quiz in your first-semester class,” Fitzgerald said.

Kansas has quickly developed an identity, even with a roster containing 27 newcomers and just 12 returnees. Fitzgerald and his staff have recruited a roster with a “like-mindedness” and a strong focus on character.

“We're so selective in who we recruit from a makeup side like you've got to be, you have to be a great teammate to play here,” Fitzgerald said. “We do a ton of background work on– what is this guy like when things are good, what's he like when things are bad? What's he like to his best friend on the team, what's he like to the opponent, the opposing coaches, the guy that he gets along least with on the team.”