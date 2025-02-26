Humility, daily preparation key in KU baseball’s undefeated start

Kansas baseball is off to its best start in over a decade, winning its first seven games. The 2014 team that started 9-0 was the last Kansas team to make the NCAA Tournament, but you won’t be able to find the 2025 Jayhawks getting ahead of themselves.
Warren Nolan’s RPI currently has Kansas at the top of the rankings, but its head coach isn’t even aware of where the Jayhawks are ranked. Dan Fitzgerald said he’s “off the grid,” and it’s too early to make much out of the ranking.
“The RPI thing right now is your GPA after the first pop quiz in your first-semester class,” Fitzgerald said.
Kansas has quickly developed an identity, even with a roster containing 27 newcomers and just 12 returnees. Fitzgerald and his staff have recruited a roster with a “like-mindedness” and a strong focus on character.
“We're so selective in who we recruit from a makeup side like you've got to be, you have to be a great teammate to play here,” Fitzgerald said. “We do a ton of background work on– what is this guy like when things are good, what's he like when things are bad? What's he like to his best friend on the team, what's he like to the opponent, the opposing coaches, the guy that he gets along least with on the team.”
Fitzgerald complimented his roster’s humility, saying it’s “because of their character and who they are.” Their competitiveness and ability to play for each other have been a driving factor in Kansas’ hot start.
“The two things that we talk about the most are being an unbelievable teammate and playing your tail off, and we've done that in all seven games and we've really done that since August,” Fitzgerald said. “The competitive piece and the togetherness piece has been outstanding. So proud of the effort.”
Another reason Fitzgerald thinks the Jayhawks have started well is how they prepare for games. Kansas’ staff has developed individualized plans for every player on the roster in order to get them ready to play.
“You have to have a process, and we just try to hyper-individualize everything so there’s not a set, cookie-cutter, this is what we do,” Fitzgerald said. “They have to own it. Me telling them ‘Hey, this is how I got ready in 1997,’ like that means nothing for them. It’s what do you need to do to get ready to compete at your highest.”
The Jayhawks’ preparation has been executed so well because the roster is full of guys who understand how important it is. Kansas’ roster is primarily built out of junior college transfers and upperclassmen who have learned how vital having a routine is.
“It's not surprising that they're having success because they brought that same routine and kind of that commitment, makeup, integrity to the process,” Fitzgerald. “They just brought it with [them]. And I think that’s something that takes time.”