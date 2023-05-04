Hunter Dickinson, the 7-foot-1, 260-pound center from Hyattsville, Md., had one final request for Bill Self on the eve of his commitment announcement. Dickinson, the No. 1 ranked player in the portal, asked Self to visit him on Wednesday. At the time of the conversation, Dickinson, who averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game this past season at Michigan, told Self there was something he needed to talk about.

During the encounter, Self, who traveled to Washington, D.C., to see Dickinson, was informed shortly thereafter that the player he coveted the most was in fact headed to Lawrence, Kan., to finish out his college career.

On Thursday afternoon, Dickinson talked about telling Self in person.

“Yes,” said Hunter Dickinson when asked if he committed in front of Self on Wednesday. “Yeah, I told him to come see me. I had to talk to him about something and yeah, he flew in yesterday and we recorded all that.”

Coming out of DeMatha High School as a member of the 2020 class, Dickinson, the No. 40 ranked player in the class, committed to Michigan after taking visits to Duke, Notre Dame, Florida State, and a few others.

In 94 total games, Dickinson averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. Offensively, he shot 57.0 percent from the field, 36 percent from behind the arc, and 75.3 percent from the free-throw line.

At the conclusion of the season, Dickinson ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal. While many programs came calling, only a handful of schools, including Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, and Villanova, were seriously considered.

Following visits to all of the aforementioned programs, Dickinson was able to make a final decision about his future on Tuesday. He immediately informed his family, told Bill Self on Wednesday, and released a commitment video on Thursday morning.

Dickinson, on Thursday, talked about the process.

“Yeah, yeah. No, the process was longer than I wanted to,” said Dickinson. “I feel like on Twitter everybody thought I wanted to drag it out, but honestly it just took so long because I just wanted to make my visits. But with school and everything, I had to wait for them to be on the weekends and so that kind of is probably what made it go on longer than it could have.

“But I guess on the visit, I got there and just really felt the love that Kansas fans have for the basketball program,” he added. “Obviously it's the winningest program in college basketball and Bill Self there just felt like a real family atmosphere with everybody and I just want to kind of try to contribute to the winning and bring more winning to the program.”



