Hunter Dickinson was a monster inside for the Jayhawks, going for 27 points and 21 rebounds as they beat Kentucky 89-84 in the State Farm Champions Classic. Dajuan Harris also scored a career high 23 points, while Kevin McCullar stuffed the stat sheet with a triple double

Kansas got out to an early 9-0 lead as four starters contributed to the scoring. Harris, despite being hesitant to shoot the ball early this year, buried his first three. Dickinson scored four points as Kansas went up 11-3.

A game of runs ensued as Kentucky came back as they scored the next eight points to tie it up at 11, establishing itself into the game. Then Kansas scored five in a row, followed by Reed Sheppard knocking down two threes to reclaim the lead for the Wildcats. A media timeout came when McCullar scored through a foul with 9:38 left to make the score 18-17 in favor of Kansas.

McCullar made his free throw and then two more from a separate foul to put the Jayhawks up 21-17.

The Wildcats became unconscious from deep as they moved they took the lead 36-30 as Rob Dillingham made a three on four straight possessions. Antonio Reeves also made one, forcing Bill Self to call Kansas' first timeout. Another Harris three helped Kansas survived the barrage.

KJ Adams scored four straight to cut the lead to 37-33, but Kentucky controlled the rest of the first half. Adou Thiero was key for the Wildcats as he had a couple of put-backs to create separation.

If it were not for Dickinson making two free throws and a buzzer-beating three, Kansas would have been in trouble going into halftime, but the sequence from the big man brought Kansas within seven at 48-41.

Dickinson had a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The first four minutes of the second half flew by as Kentucky got seven points from Reeves to them go up 58-47. Harris scored six points during that time, making his third three to stay perfect from deep.

Kansas made a dent in the lead when they went on a 9-2 run, spearheaded by and-1's from Dickinson and Adams. It was not until McCullar found Adams from half court for an alley-oop jam, forcing John Calipari to call a timeout at clinging to a 60-56 lead.

The Jayhawks built on that momentum, taking the lead 65-62 after McCullar finished through a foul. Before that, Dickinson scored off of a lob from Harris and an offensive rebound.

Kentucky did not let Kansas run away with the game, scoring the next five points, but then the Jayhawks scored five of their own before a three from Sheppard deadlocked things at 70 at the under-eight timeout.

Shortly after, a Reeves and-1 helped Kentucky force a Kansas timeout down 78-72 with 5:35 to go.

Adams fouled out of the game after picking up his fourth and fifth fouls within a short span, forcing Self to go to Jamari McDowell as they were down six with 3:46 to go.

Harris hit back-to-back threes to bring Kansas within two, making him 5-of-5 from deep. He then made two free throws to tie it up at 83, and move to 23 points.

Dickinson made two free throws to take the lead with just over two minutes to go. He picked up his fourth foul the next trip down the floor, sending Tre Mitchell to the stripe, who split the pair to make it 85-84 Kansas.

Dickinson moved his total up to 27 with a baseline hook shot to put Kansas up 87-84. After a possession where Kentucky missed two looks from deep to tie, Kansas got the ball back with a 19 second difference and a chance to ice the game away. However, Harris was forced to shoot a shot he would have never taken had it not been for the shot clock, missing badly and giving Kentucky the ball back.

Kentucky was only looking for the three, despite having time to get a quick two, and missed everything on the shot. McDowell got the rebound and was sent to the line with five seconds left, where he made both to seal the deal, as Kansas won 89-84, moving the Jayhawks to 3-0.







