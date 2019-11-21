News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 13:54:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hunter Sallis surprised by Kansas offer

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

On Wednesday evening, Kansas extended a scholarship offer to four-star guard Hunter Sallis. Was the 6-foot-4, 165-pound point guard from Millard North High School in Omaha, Neb., surprised when the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}