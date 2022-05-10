Hutch CC coach Drew Dallas on Westmoreland, KU program

He’s really just started to kind of come into his own and really did a great job dominating a lot of reps this spring, here in our practice sessions. So, I think if he had the option to come back, he was only going to leave for what he thought was an elite program. And I think he sees the things that are happening there at Lawrence and is excited about it.

As a true freshman, started for us in our national championship run, and then was an all-conference player again, this past fall, for us. He's put on about 20, 25 pounds this off-season. He’s got much more physical and a lot stronger.

I think he's a really, really good one. They did an excellent job of getting here and getting an evaluation this spring, and seeing him in person and just not hesitating on him. They got ahead of the curve. He's a kid that has been extremely productive for us in this conference, over the last two football seasons.

He could have left in December but he wanted to wait:

He's already qualified, and that was kind of the deal. He had a whole lot of Group of Five offers coming at midyear. Really wanted the opportunity to play in a Power Five conference. His brother just signed with University of South Carolina out of high school, and I think for him that was important, as well, is to just get to a conference that he could play at an elite level.

That was why he came back this spring for us, and if things didn't work out, he was planning on coming back in the fall. He had an excellent spring and just really stood out. There was a big difference in his fall playing performance and then his spring reps.

He was really, really productive for us in the fall. He just continued to take that next step in his development physically, but then also just mentally, all of the things that make him an elite player for us.





What do you see in him as a player and what be brings physically?

He's strong at the point of attack. He does a really good job against any kind of tight-end set. And he gets after the quarterback. He's got a great transitional pass rush. He uses his hands well and extends. He's a hair over six foot three, but his arms are long, long, and he plays with that length. And I think he's just got a great get off the ball. He's a tough kid that uses his technique and can get after the quarterback and pressure him. We had a ton of success with him doing that over the last two years.





Since Lance Leipold took over his staff has been recruiting Hutch quite a bit. What have you seen from them?

Number one, they're the ultimate professionals. They're thorough in what they're doing. I think they trust our evaluations and the kids that we're working with every day. I think they're trying to make it a point of emphasis to be involved in the Jayhawk recruiting within the conference, especially with them right here at the back door.

They're willing to go out and get to know these kids and evaluate them, get eyes on them, in real time. And then they're not afraid to pull the trigger when they see a kid they like, and that's the best part. They've been really good to work with. They're thorough. They communicate well. They're just down there with the guys, and I appreciate the way they've done business here at Hutch. And I'm sure that can be echoed throughout the conference.